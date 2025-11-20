Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. $RRGB

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.66% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 79,181 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 620,402 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRGB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Christopher Ross Martin bought 34,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $217,942.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,667,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,128.74. This represents a 2.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.55.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

