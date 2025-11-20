MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,845 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 29.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,891 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 138,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 price target (down from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $13.50 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 143.40%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

