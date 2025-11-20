Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 31,718 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. $MITK

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Mitek Systems worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 26,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,853 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $398.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.07. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

