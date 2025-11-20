Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 58,352 Shares of N-able, Inc. $NABL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,352 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in N-able were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth $9,332,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in N-able by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,580,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,018,361 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in N-able by 37.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,300,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 352,505 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NABL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on N-able from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 target price (up previously from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, N-able has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

NABL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. N-able, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -237.83 and a beta of 0.61.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. N-able had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $131.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

