Savant Capital LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield by 13.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 45,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 160,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after buying an additional 88,239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BN opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.45 and a beta of 1.73. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

BN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

