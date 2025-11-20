Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cricut, Inc. $CRCT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 208.9% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 43.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

Cricut stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $969.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $170.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.93 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $116,237.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,696,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,188.67. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 223,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,952 in the last three months. 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cricut from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cricut in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Cricut Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

