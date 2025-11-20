ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 8.63. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.84 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 90.06%. Research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

