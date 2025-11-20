ProShare Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sezzle by 49,400.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Stock Performance
Shares of SEZL opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 8.63. Sezzle Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle
In other news, Director Kyle M. Brehm acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $69,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,417.50. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
Sezzle Company Profile
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
