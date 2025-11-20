Nektar Therapeutics $NKTR Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346,969 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKTR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $311,235.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,777.98. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,204 shares of company stock worth $859,697. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $60.35 on Thursday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.85) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.17% and a negative return on equity of 631.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

