ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in APi Group Corporation $APG

ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in APi Group by 41.5% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

NYSE APG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 3.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $12,270,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,968,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,583,631.10. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $73,910,000. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

