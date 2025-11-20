KBC Group NV Sells 879 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. $R

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 116.5% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ryder System by 103.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.89.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other Ryder System news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total transaction of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $99,739.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,260.96. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.3%

R stock opened at $166.51 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.Ryder System’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

