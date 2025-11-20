Trustmark Corporation $TRMK Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,318,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,465,000 after acquiring an additional 846,238 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Trustmark by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 125,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after buying an additional 99,134 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 297.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 93,449 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.2%

Trustmark stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trustmark Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 19.82%.The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Trustmark’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trustmark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $63,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

