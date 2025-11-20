Vise Technologies Inc. Buys Shares of 106,477 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. KGI Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $303.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.75 and its 200-day moving average is $290.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The firm has a market cap of $826.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

