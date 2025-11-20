ProShare Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Position in Sanofi $SNY

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $48,938,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Sanofi by 102.3% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,548,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,794,000 after acquiring an additional 782,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 425,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.