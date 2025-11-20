Simplex Trading LLC Sells 7,291 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,291 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,356.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of COPX opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.71. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.