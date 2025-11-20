Savant Capital LLC Takes $225,000 Position in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Middleby by 59.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,029,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,422,000 after buying an additional 1,133,931 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,319,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 688,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 578,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,920,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Middleby by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Middleby in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Middleby from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Middleby Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $111.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.57. The Middleby Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.44 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.88 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

