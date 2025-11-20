Savant Capital LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,406,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,653,000 after buying an additional 3,009,318 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 498,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 244,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 486,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BBCA opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $62.71 and a 52 week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
