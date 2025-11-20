Savant Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,451 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 28.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 251,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,190.75. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Trading Up 0.6%

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $32.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBCF

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.