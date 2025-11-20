Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc $OSPN

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Onespan were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Onespan by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Onespan by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Onespan by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $460.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.33. Onespan Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Onespan Dividend Announcement

Onespan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Onespan had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.18 million. Onespan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Onespan’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSPN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Onespan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Onespan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Onespan in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSPN

Insider Transactions at Onespan

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $598,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 83,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,805.48. The trade was a 148.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.