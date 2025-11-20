Savant Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in Golar LNG Limited $GLNG

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 75,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -524.64 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.