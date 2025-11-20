Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 4.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 160,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SK Telecom by 132.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SK Telecom stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.56). SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SK Telecom presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

