Savant Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in PVH Corp. $PVH

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PVH from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE PVH opened at $72.87 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $113.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.34%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

