Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January $IJAN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.83% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 217.2% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $35.71.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

