37,562 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

IFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,100,737 shares in the company, valued at $60,929,482.05. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

