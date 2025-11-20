Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF $CGHM Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,386 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGHM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,055,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the first quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 76,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CGHM opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

