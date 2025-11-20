Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,759,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kemper by 14.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,263,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,102 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kemper by 37.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Kemper by 8.9% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,192,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,730,000 after buying an additional 97,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,288,000 after buying an additional 77,764 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Kemper Corporation has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $73.01.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.00). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Kemper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. JMP Securities cut their target price on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kemper from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

