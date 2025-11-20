Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,312 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF $SDIV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 794.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.