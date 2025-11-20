Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sinclair, Inc. $SBGI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Sinclair worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 717,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,740,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth $515,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Sinclair by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.30. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.63. Sinclair had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sinclair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -161.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Sinclair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Sinclair from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Sinclair Company Profile

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

