Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,798 Shares of Acme United Co. $ACU

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,798 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Acme United worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACU. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 320,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,689,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the first quarter worth about $809,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acme United in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Singular Research raised Acme United from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $35.71 on Thursday. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $135.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Acme United Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Acme United Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

