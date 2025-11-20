Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $54.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.