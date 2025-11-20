iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF $EWJV Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $600,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWJV opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95.

About iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

