Semtech Corporation $SMTC Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Semtech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 12,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,840.96. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.63. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.71 and a beta of 2.03.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

