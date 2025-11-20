Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. CICC Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,927 shares of company stock worth $13,630,068 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

