Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 55.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 671.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $60,717.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,065.28. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Sloat bought 171,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $1,994,166.30. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,149,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,354,215.28. This represents a 17.55% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 23,782 shares of company stock worth $307,963 over the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

