Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF $GDIV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDIV. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,323,000.
Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:GDIV opened at $16.16 on Thursday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 million, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.
Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- What is Put Option Volume?
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.