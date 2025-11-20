Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.95.

CarGurus Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $33.92 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 410,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,859.82. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 9,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $368,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,282.16. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

