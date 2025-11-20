Sunoco LP $SUN Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUN. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sunoco by 110.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUN opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $59.88.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a $0.9202 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 30th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 125.60%.

SUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

