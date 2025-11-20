Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.1% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $111,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.17 and its 200 day moving average is $221.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 493,507 shares in the company, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,927 shares of company stock worth $13,630,068. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 20th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.70.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

