Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66,544 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $162,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 56,927 shares of company stock worth $13,630,068 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.70.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $222.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

