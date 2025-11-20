Savant Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,938 Banco De Chile $BCH

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Banco De Chile by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 437,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 223,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Banco De Chile in the second quarter worth about $3,454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco De Chile by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Banco De Chile by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco De Chile alerts:

Banco De Chile Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BCH stock opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.28. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco De Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Banco De Chile had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $675.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco De Chile from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Banco De Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Banco De Chile from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCH

About Banco De Chile

(Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco De Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco De Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.