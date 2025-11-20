Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Stock Holdings Decreased by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.5% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 608,429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 59,775,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,119,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,766,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $2,990,544,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 23.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,733,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,111,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $571,086,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $590.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $704.12 and its 200-day moving average is $705.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $3,085,695.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This trade represents a 42.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,370 shares in the company, valued at $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,024 shares of company stock valued at $19,233,987. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $825.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.