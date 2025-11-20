Zevin Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,149 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,526,494.12. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total transaction of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $292.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $303.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

