Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.16 Billion Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,820 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Meta Platforms worth $3,159,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of META. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 237.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the second quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $590.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $704.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,229.20. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $3,085,695.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This trade represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 29,024 shares of company stock worth $19,233,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $825.05.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

