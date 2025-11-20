Alex Morrison Sells 38,739 Shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) Director Alex Morrison sold 38,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $588,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,154.40. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.79. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 111.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2,100.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Stories

