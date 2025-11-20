2,999 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 354.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $90.04.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
