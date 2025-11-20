Tosha Perkins Sells 45,018 Shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) insider Tosha Perkins sold 45,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $337,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 334,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,393.68. The trade was a 11.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $7.46 on Thursday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.19 and a current ratio of 18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Archer Aviation by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 45.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 169,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

