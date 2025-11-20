Savant Capital LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

EWBC opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on East West Bancorp

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,270. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,111.60. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,488. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.