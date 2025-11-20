Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) CEO Acquires $702,689.00 in Stock

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Bernd Brust acquired 216,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $702,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,005.75. This represents a 86.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernd Brust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bernd Brust bought 93,358 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $299,679.18.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bernd Brust purchased 157,201 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $509,331.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.34.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

