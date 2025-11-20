Savant Capital LLC Buys New Stake in United Microelectronics Corporation $UMC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,030,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,655,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,438,000 after buying an additional 537,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,335,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 360.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,536,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 452,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of UMC opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.29. United Microelectronics Corporation has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMC shares. Bank of America downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold”.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

