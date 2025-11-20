Savant Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 126.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 77,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 80,766.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.1%

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $70.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

