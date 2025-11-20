Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in FB Financial Corporation $FBK

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $793,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 46,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.97. FB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

